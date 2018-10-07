Jaguars aren't built to play from behind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t a team that’s built to play from behind. That point was reinforced during Sunday’s ugly 30-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacksonville opened with punts on their first two drives. Meanwhile the Chiefs moved the ball at will against the Jaguars defense.

On their first two drives Kansas City ran 24 plays for 155-yards and put 10 points on the board.

Needing a score in the worst way the Jaguars responded with a 13-play, 72-yard drive. But they were unable to come away with any points after failing to convert on third and fourth down inside the Chiefs 5-yard line.

That is where the snowball of misfortunes started to form.

The Jaguars next three offensive possessions went like this:

Fumble.

Dee Ford strip sack.

Breeland Speaks fumble recovery.

😤😤😤 #JAXvsKC pic.twitter.com/B2LFcRlKTM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2018

Interception for a touchdown.

STONE COLD CHRIS JONES ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/9PznelNjPs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 7, 2018

Interception.

Blake Bortles threw it off his lineman's head 😂



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/VoZTJT9mAs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2018

And that's your ball game.

The Jaguars had the running game going early. Even on a bad ankle, T.J. Yeldon averaged 5.3 yards on 10 carries.

Midway through the first half Corey Grant was lost for the game due to a foot injury. That left Brandon Wilds as the only fully healthy running back.

That left the ball in the hands of Bortles'. Some of it was getting behind early and some was not having healthy bodies at running back. But having Bortles drop back to pass 61 times isn't a winning recipe for this team.

His five turnovers were the difference in this game.

