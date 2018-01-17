Jaguars Calais Campbell named Defensive Player of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, who led the AFC in sacks this season, has been named Defensive Player of the Year, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Wednesday.

Campbell set Jacksonville's single-season franchise record with a career-high 14.5 sacks. He racked up four of them in the season opener against Houston, a single-game franchise record.

In all, he totaled 67 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery, which he returned 10 yards for a touchdown.

Add this award to a growing list of honors for Campbell, who also received first- and second-team All Pro selections at EDGE and interior defensive lineman, respectively, from the Associated Press.

Campbell, signed in the offseason on a four-year deal worth up to $60 million, is the only player in franchise history to be named an All-Pro at multiple positions in the same season.

The NFL previously announced that Campbell was selected as a Pro Bowl starter at defensive end, and he also was awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Year by the NFL 101 Awards.

