Jaguars Camp Report Day 4: Defense ahead of the offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So far, as is usually the case early in training camps, the Jaguars defense is well ahead of the offense. Even without Jalen Ramsey, still at home with family after the birth of his daughter, the Jaguars defense has dominated when the first teams face off. That's to be expected, especially with an offense that is so predicated on the running game. But as tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins said Monday, the offense needs more time to develop chemistry.

Play of the Day

In the final period of team drills, D.J. Hayden intercepted a Blake Bortles pass that was intended for Keelan Cole.



Rookie Report

It’s easy to see DJ Chark's speed, even in drills where he isn’t being thrown the ball. He made a nice adjustment on a ball thrown by Cody Kessler to the outside shoulder in 7-on-7. Later, Chark made an adjustment to a ball that was thrown behind him and made the catch. It appears to be a step forward for the second-round draft pick.



Position Battle

Three players have been getting time as punt returners. Dede Westbrook appears to have the early lead on Jaydon Mickens and Rashad Greene. Shane Wynn has also been used occasionally in the role. Typically, the return positions are won and lost during preseason games, since teams do not go full speed on special teams in camp.



Quote of the Day

Seferian-Jenkins, when asked if the perception of Bortles was accurate:

"I know quarterbacks are drafted to win Super Bowls and win playoff games and win big games and he's done that. He's made that progression," Seferian-Jenkins said. "I think the perception is wrong. So they can say whatever they want about it. They can say negative things, but Blake's gonna keep going back there. He's going to keep making throws and when he needs to run, he's going to run. He's going to do what it takes to win. That's what you want in a quarterback. A guy that wants to win and does the job every single day, and if he messes up, he's gonna go out there and sling it again. He's not timid at all, and that's what I want is a quarterback. That's what we needed a quarterback. I'm thankful and I'm happy we have Blake Bortles here."

Quick Slant with Mark Brunell

On the rigorous nature of Doug Marrone's camps.

"This is an important week. There may still be a little bit of grumbling, They are going to be tired and beat up and sore, but this is part of building a football team."



What's Next

