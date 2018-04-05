Jaguars cheerleader to marry while helping The Father's Heart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleader Sarah Chapple will marry Rob Miller at the Ribault Club, in Fernandina Beach, on April 7 while also supporting a charity close to her heart.

Chapple has hired Nathan Dowd, of The Father's Heart, a nonprofit ministry devoted to helping low- income, and homeless children and families in Jacksonville, to cater her wedding.

Dowd provides free meals for those at or below the poverty line. He's a teacher who established the organization in 2010 with the goal of doing good for children in Jacksonville.

Sarah said, "Jacksonville is my life-long home. With the way I was raised, giving back is something I was always taught. I want my wedding to not only be special to me and my family, but I also want to do something good for the community as well."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.