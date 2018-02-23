Jaguars cut RB Chris Ivory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars released RB Chris Ivory on Friday. In two seasons in Jacksonville he ran for a total of 821 yards and four touchdowns.

After the Jaguars selected Leonard Fournette as their first round pick in 2017, Ivory saw a reduced role this past season. Late in the year T.J. Yeldon’s production led to an even smaller workload for Ivory, who was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars final two playoff games.

By cutting Ivory the Jaguars will save $3.75 million against the salary cap.

The move leaves Jacksonville with Yeldon and Corey Grant on the depth chart behind Fournette.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.