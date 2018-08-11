Jaguars DE Dante Fowler Jr. removed from PUP list, returns to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day No. 12 of Jaguars training camp was all about the return of Dante Fowler Jr. On Saturday the team removed the defensive end from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.

Fowler missed the entire off-season program and the first two-and-a-half weeks of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The biggest thing for Fowler right now is going to be getting back in game shape. He's been working out on the side but that's nothing compared to being in pads every day for 2-and-a-half hours in the Florida Heat.

During 1-on-1 drills between the offensive and defensive lines, Fowler didn’t appear to be favoring his shoulder at all. He displayed the ability to shed a block quickly and also made a nice swim move against offensive lineman Josh Wells.

“I’m just happy to see him back [and] to start playing,” said Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. “Obviously, he has worked hard to get back, strengthening [his shoulder] and everything…. I am excited to see him. He’s put in a lot of work and [we will] see him on the field, see what he can do.”

Fowler is suspended for the regular season opener against the New York Giants due to an July 2017 arrest. However he is eligible to play starting in week two as well as the Jaguars three remaining preseason games.

News and Notes:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year CB Kenneth Acker and undrafted rookie CB Bryce Canady, the club announced Saturday.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released fifth-year CB Dexter McDougle and waived first-year CB Charlie Miller.



