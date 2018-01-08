Jaguars

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue accuses Bills' Richie Icognito of using racial slurs

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trash talking is part of everyday life in the NFL. At times players take it too far. Following Sunday’s 10-3 Wild Card win Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Icognito of using racial slurs. 

 

 

Ngakoue didn’t mention the incident during post game locker room interviews. 

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins defended Icognito on twitter.

 

This isn’t the first time that Icognito’s behavior has been questioned. Back during the 2013 season he was suspended for eight games by the Miami Dolphins for bullying his then teammate and fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

