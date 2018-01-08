Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue accuses Bills' Richie Icognito of using racial slurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trash talking is part of everyday life in the NFL. At times players take it too far. Following Sunday’s 10-3 Wild Card win Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Icognito of using racial slurs.

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

Ngakoue didn’t mention the incident during post game locker room interviews.

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins defended Icognito on twitter.

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Icognito’s behavior has been questioned. Back during the 2013 season he was suspended for eight games by the Miami Dolphins for bullying his then teammate and fellow offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

