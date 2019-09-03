Jaguars' defense faces toughest test in opener vs. Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If the Jaguars' defense is going to be a dominant unit, we'll know very soon.

The Jaguars on Sunday will host the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that led the NFL in total yards and scoring offense last season. KC brings the league MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes; one of the league's best tight ends, Travis Kelce, and one of the most explosive receivers, Tyreek Hill. They also added running back LeSean McCoy, who has six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. To say the least, the Jaguars defense will be tested.

"You are talking about a team that has a lot of good football players, and it's not just one room," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. "It's all over. I think that's a reason why a lot of people have picked them to be in the Super Bowl. They have outstanding talent. They have a lot of people who are playmakers. That's the first thing that jumps out at you. They're a tough team to defend. They're a tough team to go against in all three phases, so it's going to be a tough challenge for us."

Last year, the Jaguars went to Kansas City for a Week 5 matchup. Jacksonville was 3-1 and feeling like a team to beat. Kansas City was 4-0. The Chiefs jumped out to a 23-0 lead and whipped the Jaguars 30-14. Jacksonville would win just two more games all season.

"We're a different team, and even to some respect, I can't speak for them, but I'm sure they'll be a little bit different. It's hard to go do what you've done the year before, whether it's been good or bad. I think we've seen that here. So each year presents a new challenge," Marrone said. "It's a new year. We're all 0-0."

Perhaps no positions will be tested more than the Jaguars' new starting safeties, Jerrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison, who were backups last season when the teams met. Harrison became the starting strong safety late last season, while Wilson will be the starter in a regular season game for the first time.

"I'm kind of excited. It's going to be a great challenge for them, I think they know that. I'm excited to see them go out there and play," Marrone said. "I have a ton of respect for what Kansas City does vertically and in the passing game. It's going to be a good point. Those guys, if they play really well, let's not get crazy. If they play poorly, hey, we're going to figure out what we need to work on, and I think I look at that from all different positions."

The other X-factor in the game is the impact that Hurricane Dorian had on the Jaguars practice schedule. The team has been preparing for Kansas City since last week, since the starters didn't play in the final preseason game. But Monday, the Jaguars made the decision to skip practice on Wednesday out of caution for the storm. So after a preseason when the starters played less than two quarters together in games, the team will be minus a day of on-field preparation.

"I don't look at it as losing a practice day," Marrone said. "We're going to be able to, as of right now if everything remains the same with the way the schedule is, we'll have our work in. I'm not concerned about that. Like I said, I've been through this a couple of times already."

Marrone referenced preparing for games during past hurricanes and seemed to indicate the team would be completely up to speed for the Sept. 8 season opener.

"The thing you're looking for at the end is any roster adjustments," Marrone said. "Obviously, they've acquired players, we've acquired players, so you just want to go back and do that. I think most of the work is done, which not to say if there is ever a good time, but obviously, in the beginning, you have a chance to have more done than if something happens in the middle of the season."

