Jaguars defense won't be the same, but how much different will it be?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since Todd Wash took over the duties as the Jaguars defensive coordinator in 2016, the Jaguars have finished sixth, second and fifth. Still, the expectations are to be even better.

After a 2018 season that saw the Jaguars turnovers and defensive scores dwindled, enter, Dom Capers. The longtime NFL head coach and assistant was hired as the Jaguars senior defensive assistant. His role is to bring a new perspective and fresh eyes to the Jaguars defense.

Some defensive coordinators may be threatened by having a coach with Capers' resume in the room. That's not the case with Wash.

"We’ve got a great working relationship," Wash said. "Obviously, he’s been in the league one or two years longer than I have, or 102 years longer than I have, but it’s a great working relationship and we dealt with each other all last year, so I’m glad that he chose us with the other opportunities that he had, and he’ll be a great addition to the staff.”

One of the questions that arose when Capers was hired had to do with the style of defense the Jaguars would employ. Under Wash, the Jaguars have been a 4-3 defense that featured a "big end," usually Calais Campbell, in the base sets. When Capers has been a defensive coordinator or head coach, he has favored the 3-4. That was not the case when Capers served as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator in 1999-2000, although the team incorporated some 3-4 fundamentals into the scheme.

That may be the same type of influence that the Jaguars' defense feels from Capers this year. In Wash's words, "We are a 4-3. That is what we always have been. As long as I’m here, that’s what we will be.”

Under Wash, Yannick Ngakoue has started as the "speed end," the position opposite from the "big end" for the Jaguars. Dante Fowler was also used in that role. Even with the uncertainty with the Jaguars' linebackers, Wash said Thursday that he did not expect to utilize first-round pick Josh Allen, who played both outside linebacker and defensive end in college at Kentucky, as a linebacker in the Jaguars' scheme.

"He’s a defensive end, so him and Yannick [Ngakoue] play the same position, obviously, opposite each other on rush downs, but you’ve got a lot of ability to drop him, rush him and all that kind of stuff," Wash said. "We’re excited. We didn’t think we’d get him at seven [in the draft], and he was there so obviously we’ve got to take advantage of it.

"I honestly can’t say being a d-line coach that I get too excited about a 15-sack guy dropping into coverage. Hopefully, you won’t see too damn much of that.”

