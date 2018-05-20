Jaguars' DJ Chark experiences Rookie Premier

NFL rookies who get drafted get to experience some once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like the combine, the draft and their first rookie mini-camp. Jaguars second round selection DJ Chark has experienced all of those, and this weekend, he experienced another one.

Chark took part in the Rookie Premier in Los Angeles, an event put on by the NFL Players Association. Chark got pictures taken and had his first rookie card created. It looked like the new uniforms aren't quite ready. While Chark wore the new helmet, he had to suit up in the old uniforms for the event. But any Jaguars uniform is a good one for the wide receiver from LSU.

"I feel great to finally be in this Jaguars uniform," Chark said. "I've been waiting to put this on since I was drafted. Today was a good head start for me and I don't want to take it off."

So hyped to be in my @Jaguars uni for the first time at the NFL #RookiePremiere. Check out my first #PaniniInstant card https://t.co/zeIKhLcFQr pic.twitter.com/hZqY92VhvP — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) May 19, 2018

Chark, and the other Jaguars rookies completed a rookie mini-camp in May, and will be on the field with the veterans starting Tuesday for the start of the Jaguars' organized team activities.

"The Jaguars worked really hard last year and achieved a lot of things that a lot of people didn't think they could. That only made them even more hungry. For me to go there, I fell like I bring another young guy with charisma and energy that can't wait to win. I feel like the team is going to be getting another hardworking guy who fits that pedigree."

