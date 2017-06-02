Jaguars DL Malik Jackson looks up to Calais Campbell in more ways than one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Listed at 6’5” and 300 pounds, Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson is the largest person in 97% of the rooms he walks into. Included in that remaining 3% is the Jaguars locker room. That’s because starting this season, Jackson will be joined on the defensive line by Calais Campbell who is three inches taller than Jackson and just as big if not bigger.

“I’m very amazed by the size of him,” said Jackson following the end of week No. 2 of the Jaguars organized team activities. “He’s a very tall human being, definitely big. It’s cool for me to see how he uses his length and his arms and feet to work to his advantage. Very big, you’re right, I don’t look up to many people but he definitely stands over me a little bit.”

In 2016 the Jaguars defense finished sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (321.7). But they failed to get consistent pressure on the quarterback, which led to a lack of turnovers. Only the Chicago Bears had fewer takeaways (11) than the Jaguars (13) this past season. Jackson feels that the addition of Campbell will change that.

“It shouldn’t take long once everybody gets the defense, but its guys just understanding techniques, forgetting what they did in the past and coming here and just embracing what we do now,” said Jackson. “When I was in Denver, guys came in the team and I think we started at a pretty high level. I think we can do that here too with the type of guys we have.”

The Jaguars defensive line is a mix of veterans and younger players. Jackson and Campbell are 27 and 30 respectively while defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue just completed their first full season in the NFL.

“He definitely has come out here this year with a chip on his shoulder,” said Jackson when asked how Fowler has looked during OTA’s. “I know last year ended well. It was a good, healthy season for him, but he didn’t do exactly what he wanted to do. This year, he’s stepping up. He has Yannick (Ngakoue), another young guy, to help him out just to go out there. They can learn off of each other and do things like that. I think this organization has done a good job of bringing guys around each other that can really help each other take it to the next level and learn and teach off of each other.”

While Jackson won a Super Bowl ring in Denver and took on a leadership role during his first season in Jacksonville, he still feels that he can learn a lot from Campbell.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer, just somebody I look up to. Being able to have him out here to pick his brain and talk to him as a friend and as a football player is awesome for me.”

