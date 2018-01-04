Jaguars donate 1,000 tickets to displaced Puerto Ricans, refugees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans from around the world will be in the stands cheering on the Jacksonville Jaguars when the team takes the field Sunday for its first home playoff game in nearly two decades.

The team announced Wednesday that it's donating 1,000 tickets to Puerto Ricans displaced from their homes by Hurricane Maria as well as refugees from other countries who have moved here.

In a statement, the Jaguars said 500 of those tickets will go to those forced to flee storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, and the other half will go to those fleeing crises in other nations around the globe.

"Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day," owner Shad Khan said.

These fans will also receive free transportation, a souvenir and food and beverage vouchers for the AFC Wild Card game.

The team got help from the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as well as Luthern Social Services of Northeast Florida, which has helped with the resettlement of refugees for over three decades, to find and identify individuals who received the tickets.

The Jaguars also joined forces once again with the United Services Organizations to make 1,500 tickets available to local military members for $20 a piece.

"The military is synonymous with Jacksonville and we are proud, as always, to have those who serve in attendance on Sunday," Khan said.

