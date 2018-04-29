Jaguars draft answers questions yet to be asked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Picking near the end of the rounds, the Jaguars, and their fans, had a much different experience this year than they have had in years.

"Is it different to pick at the bottoms? Yes it is," said Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations.

What the Jaguars accomplished in the 2018 draft is more about building on the culture that was established in 2017 and insuring that the Jaguars will remain competitive years into the future. General Manager Dave Caldwell called it the most important draft in his tenure, while head coach Doug Marrone anticipates putting the new players to the test -- and using them to test the returning players.

"We're bringing in players that we believe will create good competition and at the end of the end of the day, it will help us figure out who the best player is to line up and for us to win," Marrone said.

One of the intriguing selections for the Jaguars was the selection of Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee in the sixth round.

"We had some quarterbacks that we were interested in. There were some runs on some quarterbacks, but we were fortunate that Tanner Lee (was available). You watch his tape, you see the strength of arm. The quality of the young man," Coughlin said. "We were very interested in being able to draft him and develop him here in Jacksonville."

Its possible that the Jaguars did not draft a single player who will be a starter on the offense or defense in the 2018 season, but it's not a stretch to think that the Jaguars selected as many as four eventual starters in defensive tackle Taven Bryan (first round), wide receiver D.J. Chark (second round), safety Ronnie Harrison (third round) and offensive lineman Will Richardson (fourth round).

Special teams was a major focus for the Jaguars throughout the draft. Chark, Harrison, seventh round pick Leon Jacobs and, of course, punter Logan Cooke could all contribute on special teams in 2018.

"There was good balance. We're pleased with this group. We're looking forward to getting them in here and working with them," Coughlin said.

Rookie mini-camp is scheduled for May 11-13.

Round, overall pick Name Position Age Size School Round 1, 29th Taven Bryan DL 22 6-5, 291 Florida Round 2, 61st D.J. Chark WR 21 6-4, 198 Louisiana State Round 3, 93rd Ronnie Harrison S 21 6-2, 207 Alabama Round 4, 129th Will Richardson OL 22 6-6, 306 North Carolina State Round 6, 203rd Tanner Lee QB 23 6-4, 218 Nebraska Round 7, 230th Leon Jacobs LB 22 6-1, 246 Wisconsin Round 7, 247th Logan Cooke P 22 6-5, 230 Mississippi State

