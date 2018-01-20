Jaguars' Jackson, Bouye drawing on past playoff experience against Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Tom Brady has more playoff experience than the quarterbacks of the Jaguars, Eagles and Vikings combined. There isn’t a defense he’s not familiar with.

One thing the Jaguars have done this week is try to develop a game plan around what’s worked for previous teams. Malik Jackson was on that Broncos team that beat Brady in the 2016 AFC Championship game.

Brady left that game battered and bruised after being hit 20 times. In Jackson, Calais Campbell, Marcell Dareus and Yannick Ngakoue the Jaguars don’t have to blitz to put pressure on the quarterback. Denver had success getting to Brady with four pass rushers and Jackson is hoping for a repeat of what the Broncos did a couple years ago.

“Yes, I’ve been able to share what I learned in that 2015-16 season,” said Jackson. “What I also did was tell the film guys to put that game on our iPads so we can watch them. I told Yannick [Ngakoue] and Dante [Fowler] to watch D-Ware [Demarcus Ware] and Von [Miller], let them know what they were thinking, what they were doing. And I just told them the thought process we had going into that game as far as what we were thinking rushing Tom Brady and what we had to do to beat the O-line. I’ve shared a few tidbits, but these guys have been doing great all year so just continue to do what they’ve been doing and I’m not going to give them too much to overdo them.”

Last January, A.J. Bouye played in New England against the Patriots when he was still a member of the Houston Texans. Although it was in a losing effort the now Jaguars cornerback intercepted Brady and defended two passes.

“It was a great atmosphere,” said Bouye of playing at Gillette Stadium. “The fans are going to be rocking. They’re going to be loud. One thing I learned, I talked to some of the former players that have played them when they were in Denver and they told me it’s hard to win in New England. You just have to be locked in for 60 minutes. You saw last year in the Super Bowl, Atlanta was up 28-3. You saw what happened so you cannot get too relaxed. I feel like we did that as a defense last week, so we cannot do that this week.”

