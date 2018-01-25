Jaguars DT Malik Jackson attempts new position at Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pro Bowl week is all about having a good time. This season the Jaguars set a new franchise record with six defensive players being named to the Pro Bowl. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell opted out of this week’s activities in Orlando due to various nagging injuries.

That left defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, linebacker Telvin Smith and cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey to represent Jacksonville.

Thursday night is the annual skills competition. Players participate in fun events such as dodge ball, a relay race, competition for who has the best hands and a kicking challenge.

Jackson makes a living by sacking the quarterback but wanted to try his hand at kicking field goals. The video below is the result of that experiment.

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson attempts a FG pic.twitter.com/5zjqfyODi0 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) January 25, 2018

Of course this was done in fun and thankfully Jackson is great at his day job.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.