Jaguars fandom is forever for Jacksonville woman with fresh tattoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mantra “Duval 'Til We Die” is something many Jaguars fans have claimed, but one Jacksonville woman showed that her commitment to the team really is forever.

Inked with a brand-new Jaguars head just above her knee, Shelby Newport is ready to cheer on her team as they take on the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

The 25-year-old tattooed Jaguars fan has a message for the team.

“I'd say, 'Hey guys, I got this tattoo for you, so you better f****** win,'” Newport said.

Newport is obviously rooting for the Jaguars to reach the Super Bowl.

“This is a big moment for football, for sure. Jacksonville's a great city. Everyone should get this tattoo,” she said.

Newport has more than 20 tattoos. Her whole leg is cat themed, but the Jaguars head has a lot of meaning. Newport said she's just doing her part to show the team support.



“Everyone is wearing Jags stuff. Everybody's talking about it,” she said. “Everyone is so excited, because this is the first time this has happened in so long, so naturally the city is just ecstatic.”



Bryan Dewberry with Inksmith and Rogers in Riverside inked Newport.

He said he loves giving Jaguars tattoos because he was born and raised in Jacksonville and loves his city's football team.

“I'm so excited for this city,” Dewberry said. “It's what we've needed for a long time. We finally got the owner (who could) do it, you know? I give all due credit to Shad Khan. He's turning the city into something to be proud of.



Dewberry said he's seen fans come in over the years and get a Jaguars tattoo but imagines with the team's success that he will see even more wanting them now.



“Shout out to those fans that have been getting them through the hard years,” Dewberry said. “But there's no disrespect to anyone who wants to jump on the train now. We welcome all fans.”

