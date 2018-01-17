Jaguars fans get geared up at EverBank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Fanatics sports merchandise company opened a pop-up shop Wednesday inside EverBank Field to take advantage of Jaguars fever as the team prepares to play in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Fans who want something new for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots can shop at the store inside the stadium.

It's open until 6 p.m. Wednesday and again from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Visitors can park in Lot D and enter through Gate 4 to get to the store.

Jaguars fan George Greenhill was among hundreds of fans who came out Wednesday to buy just about anything imaginable: shirts, hats, jackets, coozies -- all in black and teal.

“Minnesota, here we come,” Greenhill said of the Jaguars' chances of making Super Bowl LII. “The reality of it all is unbelievable, actually. That’s what we need for this town.”

Ed Miller and his wife, Shannon, are planning to make the trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the game Sunday.

“We are surely looking forward to it. The whole team has done fantastic, especially the defense. We are headed to Boston and can’t wait to get there,” Ed Miller said.

The couple made sure to buy heavier jackets to stay warm -- something that was tough to do last weekend in Pittsburgh.

“We are not used to that here in Florida, so definitely getting warm stuff for Boston,” Shannon Miller said, adding that she would not have believed last August that they'd be making such a trip in mid-January.

Now, the hometown team is four quarters from a chance to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.