Jaguars fans rally for playoff game with 'Bills Bustin' Bash'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry's "Bills Bustin' Bash" got Jaguars hyped up ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card game between Jacksonville and Buffalo.

The celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday at Daily's Place amphitheater, with fans coming together across the city to rally behind the Jaguars and get ready for playoff game.

During the pep rally, Curry encouraged fans to show up and support the team on Sunday, asking everyone to get loud.

Fans enjoyed live music and games in an effort to pump up the fan base with less than 48 hours before the big game.

After the rally, the festivities continued as fans, and even the ROAR of the Jaguars cheerleaders and drum line, made their way from downtown to Jacksonville Beach on a so-called “rolling rally.”

"We say, 'Welcome to Sacksonville,'" Max Bastion said.

Across the city, it was clear excitement was building for what's arguably the biggest Jaguars game in a decade.

"I've been a Jaguars fan since even before I lived here in Jacksonville," Reggie Walker said. "So I'm excited for a playoff game."

From downtown to the beaches, Jaguars fans made their predictions.

"I think we're going to take this one," Max Bastion said.

Fans of the opposing team were also getting ready for Sunday's game at Wing-It Restaurant and Sports Pub in Mandarin, a local Buffalo Bills bar. Owner Charleen Morency said they're expecting as many as 1,000 Bills fans to flock to Wing-It over the weekend.

Bills fans will also have their own rally at Wing-It beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Then, the game will kick off at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Field.

