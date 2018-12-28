Jaguars fans react to quarterback change-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will play their final game of the season this weekend against the Texans in Houston.

Earlier this week, head coach Doug Marrone announced Blake Bortles will start Sunday instead of Cody Kessler.

Bortles will take the field against the Texans for the first time since being benched earlier this season. Fans had mixed reaction about the decision.

“I think he’ll do good,” said Terry Husarik. “I think he’s a team player and I think he’ll do a good job.”

“Let’s just say, I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said Armamis Johnson.

The Jaguars are 5-10 going into Sunday’s game. Many fans told News4Jax it’s been a tough season for the team.

“I would say pretty bad. Definitely really bad,” said Husarik.

“It’s just like they’re out there throwing the ball and hoping for the best,” explained Ashley Good.

Despite the tough season, fans said they are optimistic about next year’s season. As for what needs to be changed, many fans said they don’t know the solution but hope changes are made during the off-season to bring home more wins next year.

