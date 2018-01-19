Jaguars fans scrambling to get their hands on 'Bortles beanie'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s the most highly searched-for piece of Jaguars merchandise right now, and it’s also one of the most difficult to find.

It's the hat that you see quarterback Blake Bortles wearing on the sidelines of cold weather games.

But many stores are sold out of what's known as the "Bortles beanie."

News4Jax set out to find the coveted head warmer to see who had them and how much they would cost.

Many fans went to the Fanatics pop-up shop at EverBank to see if they could try to look for the beanie, but they were sold out. That's been the case for almost all stores and online stores.

Marian Jones is one of the proud owners of the “Bortles beanie."

"I buy one once a year," Jones said. "Everything they wear."

Jones bought hers on Black Friday last November, but never knew how popular it would become.

She said she wouldn't sell it to anyone, not even for $150, $200 or even $500. When asked why, Jones said, "I love it. They are my Jaguars."

While Jones wouldn't want to sell hers, other options may be available for those seeking the hats. A couple of reasonably priced beanies could be found on eBay, but wouldn't be delivered until long after the game. Amazon had one for $199.99, plus shipping.

The beanie even has a Twitter page in its honor, with memes posted showing the popularity, but also the difficulty to get one.

There are some lucky fans that have the holy grail of hats, proudly wearing the beanie that so many people are looking for.

A woman working at the pop-up shop said people were offering her more than $100 for her beanie, but she wouldn’t sell it. She told them she needed it for her trip up to Foxborough for the game this weekend.

