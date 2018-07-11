Jaguars fans: Tickets will be coming to your smartphone

Fans heading to TIAA Bank Field to see the Jaguars play in the 2018 season will be using their mobile device to get past the gates.

The team announced a permanent change, saying all home game tickets will be delivered to smartphones and tablets. According to the Jaguars, fans will be able to transfer their tickets to friends or family via email or text.

"The benefits of mobile ticketing to our fans cannot be overstated," said Chad Johnson, Jaguars chief content officer and senior vice president of sales and service. "A digital ticket speeds up the entry process, provides a convenient way to send or sell tickets to friends and significantly reduces the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets."

Jaguars season ticket members and single-game buyers can access their tickets by downloading the official Jaguars App to their mobile device at no cost.

LINK: Jaguars official app tutorial

Fans will also be able to sell tickets using the NFL Ticket Exchange program.

News4Jax asked about ticket holders having problems accessing their tickets online at the gate and was told guest services employees would be available to help, and charging stations would be available outside the stadium in case your phone needed power to display the ticket.

The team also recommended downloading the ticket 24 hours in advance and saving it in the wallet app on your phone so access to the data network would not be required to access it.

