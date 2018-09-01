Jaguars finalize 53-man roster for start of 2018 season

McCardell on if Rasahd Greene has some work to do in order to make the team: “I told him this: ‘You all start at the same starting line and you have to go out and show everybody that you can help this team.’ Each year is a new year. This was…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the past 36 hours there have been several reports of the Jaguars releasing certain players and telling others that they’ve made the 53-man roster. On Saturday afternoon the team officially finalized their roster for the start of the 2018 season.

The Jaguars waived the following players: rookie OL Tony Adams, rookie CB Bryce Canady, first-year RB Tim Cook, first-year WR Montay Crockett, rookie CB Dee Delaney, rookie LB Nick DeLuca, first-year DE Hunter Dimick, first-year OL Michael Dunn, first-year TE David Grinnage, rookie LB Reggie Hunter, rookie DE Darius Jackson, rookie DL Lyndon Johnson, third-year LB Deon King, rookie WR Allen Lazard, rookie QB Tanner Lee, rookie OL KC McDermott, rookie CB Quenton Meeks, first-year CB Charlie Miller, rookie WR Dorren Miller, rookie LB Andrew Motuapuaka, second-year CB Jalen Myrick, first-year TE Scott Orndoff, second-year DE Carroll Phillips, second-year OL William Poehls, rookie CB C.J. Reavis, second-year CB Sammy Seamster, first-year WR DeAndre Smelter, rookie OL Brandon Smith, first-year RB Brandon Wilds and third-year WR Shane Wynn.

The Jaguars waived/injured the following players: rookie TE DeAndre Goolsby, rookie LB Manase Hungalu and third-year TE Ben Koyack. Goolsby, Hungalu and Koyack will revert to the team’s reserve/injured list if they clear waivers.

The Jaguars placed fifth-year CB Kenneth Acker on the reserve/injured list.

Fourth-year DE Dante Fowler Jr. was placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list, and will rejoin the team on Monday, Sept. 10. Fowler Jr. does not count against the team’s 53-man active roster.

The Jaguars roster includes 25 players on both offense and defense as well as three specialist:

QB: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler

RB/FB: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant, Tommy Bohanon

WR: Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark, Jaydon Mickens, Rashad Greene

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Niles Paul, James O'Shaughnessy

​​​​​​​OL: Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jermey Parnell, Will Richardson Jr., Tyler Shatley, Josh Walker, Josh Wells, Chris Reed

DL: Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Abry Jones, Taven Bryan, Marcell Dareus, Michael Bennett, Eli Ankou, Lerentee McCray, Dawuane Smoot

​​​​​​​LB: Myles Jack, Telvin Smith, Leon Jacobs, Donald Payne, Blair Brown

CB: Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, D.J. Hayden, Tre Herndon, Tyler Patmon

​​​​​​​S: Tashaun Gipson, Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, Cody Davis, Jarrod Wilson

LS: Carson Tinker

P: Logan Cooke

K: Josh Lambo

