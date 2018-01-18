Jaguars get advice on how to beat Patriots from Bolles' 1st graders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Doug Marrone has been working around the clock to prepare the Jaguars to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

From players, to assistant coaches and even Executive VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin, there’s no doubt Marrone has received an overload of information on how to beat the Patriots.

In what is likely a tense week of preparation, Marrone got a helping hand from an unlikely source. The first graders from The Bolles School in Jacksonville provided the Jaguars with a card on how to take down New England.

Notes from every first grader at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. on how #Jaguars can beat the #Patriots. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/7pGwNLR9gW — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) January 18, 2018

“This is from the Bolles first grade and this has maybe the answers I’m looking for,” said Marrone while holding up the card during Thursday’s press conference. Marrone continued to read the card, “Want to beat the Patriots here’s how advice from your number one fans at the Bolles first grade.”

Marrone then joked.

“I find it hard to believe how many people have an opinion on how to beat the New England Patriots when no one has really done that.”



