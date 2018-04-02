Jaguars give fans chance to win sneak peek at new uniforms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled a fast one on some unsuspecting fans with an April Fools’ Day tweet prematurely unveiling the team’s new uniforms.

Of course, the designs were fake. In fact, it’s evident that someone just took a Pro Bowl photograph of stud cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tweaked the color scheme.

RELATED: Jaguars pull April Fools' Day prank with new uniform tweet | Khan, Coughlin embrace Jaguars Super Bowl expectations | City Council approves new name for Jaguars' stadium

But through a promotion on the Jaguars’ website, the team is giving fans the chance to score a glimpse at the redesigned jerseys before they’re made public.

All fans have to do is go to the team’s website and fill out a simple entry form. Five winners will receive two passes a piece to the Sneak Peek Event, plus a brand new 2018 Jaguars jersey.

To enter for your chance to win, just CLICK HERE.

