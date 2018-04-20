Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone reveals what is on his playlist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Football is Doug Marrone's passion. But as we are learning more and more about the Jaguars head coach in his second year with the team, we are finding out that music is a very close second.

In a light and revealing moment during the Jaguars annual media draft luncheon on Friday afternoon, News4Jax sports anchor Cole Pepper asked Marrone a very simple question of, "What kind of music do you like?" Marrone immediately replied, "Let me show you," as he took his phone out of his pocket to let us know who he listens to.

"I got Skynyrd, Eric Church, Jake Owen, and Zeppelin. I got Styx on my other playlist."

For a guy who grew up in The Bronx, Lynyrd Skynyrd is about as far away as it gets when musical tastes and geography are concerned, but Marrone says that he was able to get to a bunch of concerts at Madison Square Garden and the Meadowlands that introduced him to Southern Rock. When asked about the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert coming to the stadium on Labor Day, Marrone's answer was short and to the point.

"Fired up man, fired up," said Marrone.

However, what he is not fired up about is the date. With it being so close to the start of the season, Marrone wishes it could be earlier on the calendar.

"September 2nd stinks," said Marrone. "It is so close to the season so if you go out there and get your butt kicked, people say, sure he was out partying a week before the game so I'm not doing anything like that. But if it was like the first week in July, I'll be out there going crazy."

