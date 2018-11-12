Jaguars hope for big crowd at home Sunday despite losing streak

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After five straight losses and getting flexed out of prime time, many Jaguars fans are feeling blue heading into Week 11, but the Jags are hoping for a big turnout when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town this weekend.

Amanda Gordish is from Pittsburgh, and although having lived in Jacksonville for eight years, she feels torn between the two teams. Still, she knows when the Jaguars and Steelers go to battle, it'll make for a good match.

"Every year the games seem to get better and better," Gordish said. "It seems to be becoming a big rivalry, so I'm looking forward to it."

Gordish has about 20 people from her hometown making the trip to Jacksonville for the game, including Scott Vohar. He said they were looking forward to a primetime game and had to rearrange some plans.

"You guys (the Jaguars) beat us in the playoffs last year, so we wanted redemption on prime time," Vohar said. "We'll have to make the best of it."

The team's 3-6 record on the season isn't only discouraging fans. Jaguars Safety Tashuan Gipson said the fans' disappointment has also been rough on the players.

"We all complained last week about getting flexed out of the Sunday night game," Gipson said. "A lot of guys were looking forward to it."

The Jaguars will be wearing teal jerseys for the first time in the regular season on Sunday. It's the team's first game at TIAA Bank Field in a month.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Para-Commandos will make an appearance at halftime.

