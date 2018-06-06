Jaguars host annual charity golf classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some Jaguars players were on a field of a different kind as the team hosted their annual Jaguars Golf Classic at Glen Kernan Country Club on Wednesday morning.

On a day off between OTA's, some current and former Jaguars players came out to play some golf for a good cause. The annual golf classic benefits charities associated with the Jaguars Foundation. For players like defensive lineman Malik Jackson, it is a no-brainer to lend a hand.

"It is awesome to have a day off but it is also a blessing to give back," said Jackson. "The Jags and the community do so much for us by coming out and giving their support, so to be able to come out here and support them and try to raise some money for the Jags Foundation, it is easy and it's awesome."

However, when asked about his golf game, Jackson said it is not as awesome.

"The golf game is non-existent. Today I am commentating, so it should be nice to be able to sit back and watch the real golfers have a little fun."

On the other end of the golf spectrum is kicker Josh Lambo. Traditionally, specialists are the best golfers on football teams because they may have more time to practice and Lambo admits to playing to a 10 or 11 handicap, making him "second or third best on the team." But Lambo, in his 2nd year with the Jaguars says he doesn't practice as much as you think.

"The golf game is pretty solid. I'm no Josh Scobee but we are getting there. Coach Coughlin keeps us there a little bit longer than most specialists on other teams so we don't have quite as much time for it but I'm alright," said Lambo.

Peter Racine is the Senior Vice President of the Jaguars Foundation and this event is one of the biggest on the calendar as far as community outreach is concerned. The Jaguars Foundation has programs that support military and veterans, women's groups, youth education, and community development. Racine says that the charities that benefit are right here on the first coast, but the money raised today stays right here as well.

"These are our fans. These are local fans from local companies so it is exciting. The Jaguars work here, Mr. Khan's philanthropy locally goes to the Jaguars Foundation. All the proceeds stay here, right here in Jacksonville."

