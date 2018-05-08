Jaguars invite 64 players to rookie mini-camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - The Jaguars invited 64 players to this weekend's rookie mini-camp and among the invitees are four players who played their high school football on the First Coast.

Tommy Openshaw (Bishop Kenny), Kamrin Solomon (Mandarin), Kalib Woods (Fletcher) and Aaron Duckworth (Oakleaf) are among 38 workout players invited this weekend.

The Jaguars seven draft picks, 13 undrafted rookies, five first-year players and one 2017 draft-eligible rookie will join the workout players for practice Friday through Sunday.

The Jaguars full team returns to the practice fields for the first of 10 Organized Team Activities (OTA's) on May 22.

The Jaguars offseason wraps up with a mandatory mini-camp June 12-14.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.