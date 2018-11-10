Jaguars K Josh Lambo has been Mr. Reliable

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - This weekend is a trip down memory lane for kicker Josh Lambo. He made his Jaguars debut in Week 7 of last season, when Jacksonville beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-0.

Lambo returns to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday as one of the hottest kickers in the NFL. He’s made a franchise-record 23 consecutive field goals.

That number could be even higher if it weren’t for the Jaguars inept offense. Over their four-game losing streak, Lambo has only attempted two field goals.

When Lambo gets an opportunity he’s been automatic. Since his debut on Oct. 22, 2017 he’s made 31 of 32 field goals.

"I think I'm a better kicker this time in Indy than I was last year," said Lambo at the Jaguars team hotel on Saturday. "Next year I hope I'll be even better. Same thing the year after that. It's been a fun ride so far. There's certainly a long way to go before I can look back and think yeah this is great."

As good as Lambo has been he won’t be the best kicker on the field Sunday. At age 45 Adam Vinatieri is still going strong. Two weeks ago he became the NFL's career scoring leader at Oakland. The Colts will celebrate the record-breaking moment during a pregame ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium.

#Jaguars are hoping Indy’s Luck (2-game winning streak) runs out this weekend. I’ll see you guys at 6 & 6:30 @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/RPVCeXgRF5 — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) November 10, 2018

Lucas Oil Stadium is indoors so weather won't be factor on Sunday. The temperature in Indianapolis was in the 30's on Saturday but that didn't stop Jaguars fans from greeting the team at their hotel.

Those winter #Jaguars beanies don’t get much use at home but Duval is braving the cold here in Indy! @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/Msmj2zm1iS — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) November 10, 2018

