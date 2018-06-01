Jaguars laying foundation during OTA's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has preached all off season that the team must forget last year's success and start over in building this year's team.

Marrone continued to hammer that point as the second week of organized team activities (OTA's) wrapped up Friday.

"I told the players we are laying a foundation," Marrone said before Friday's practice. "These bricks that you lay early in this foundation we have to lay them perfectly and right so they can't crack. Because if they do as soon as we try to go up it's all going to collapse."

For the Jaguars and Marrone, Friday marked the half way point of the on field off season program.

"It takes a while to lay the foundation," Marrone explained. "It's not something where day one we laid the foundation let's move. We will continue to lay the foundation until training camp. And then we will build it up more going into the season."

The Jaguars have four more OTA's next week followed by mandatory mini-camp June 12-June 14.

Marrone confirmed today that Jalen Ramsey is working with his father in Tennessee and will be at the mandatory mini-camp.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.