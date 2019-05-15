Jaguars LB Myles Jack visits local elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Giving back to the community is something that the Jaguars place a high emphasis on. On Tuesday linebacker Myles Jack visited River City Science Academy elementary school. He was joined by tight end Pharoah McKever.

Jack read to the kindergarten students as well as provided pizzas, cookies and juices as part of his education and literacy initiative.

Jack and McKever also visited a 5th grade classroom where they surprised the students with cookies.

#Jaguars LB Myles Jack and TE Pharoah McKever visited River City Science Academy elementary school. They read to the kindergarten students and provided snacks for the students. @Sports4Jax @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/cBCyHyrtvV — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) May 15, 2019

More from Myles Jack's visit to River City Science Academy @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/PxaDOySjoA — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) May 15, 2019

