Jaguars

Jaguars LB Myles Jack visits local elementary school

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Giving back to the community is something that the Jaguars place a high emphasis on. On Tuesday linebacker Myles Jack visited River City Science Academy elementary school. He was joined by tight end Pharoah McKever. 

Jack read to the kindergarten students as well as provided pizzas, cookies and juices as part of his education and literacy initiative.

Jack and McKever also visited a 5th grade classroom where they surprised the students with cookies. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.