Jaguars LB Telvin Smith holds football camp for local Boys & Girls club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than 24 hours before reporting for training camp Telvin Smith could be spending those final free moments with his family. Instead the Jaguars linebacker spent Tuesday afternoon holding a free football camp for local kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

“I’m older now,” said Smith. “I’m blessed to be in this situation but there are so many people who aren’t. I see some people get to my point and they don’t know what to do. I just want somebody to get into a position and get into their mind that they can get where they want to be if they have a plan.”

More than 250 youth ages 13-17 were preselected to participate in non-contact football drills led by Smith and several of his teammates.

Veterans must report for training camp by noon on Wednesday. Holding this football camp helps Smith get prepared for the mental grind of the next six months.

“This is the best because it gets me into the mindset of being thankful for where I’m at. You see all of these kids and they want to get to where you are,” said Smith. “You really have to step back and look at these kids and think this is why I do what I do.”

