Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray takes Sulzbacher kids shopping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As he is getting ready for the start of training camp, Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray took time out to help children from the Sulzbacher Village get ready for school.

McCray and his Big Play McCray Foundation took 30 homeless kids shopping for back-to-school supplies at Academy Sports and Outdoor on Southside Boulevard. Tuesday. It's a gesture that hits home with McCray, who said that he knows what it is like not to have as much as other kids at school.

"Coming from my upbringing and coming from where I came from, I didn't have that many resources coming from my city and my community," McCray said. "I took advantage of the resources that I did have. I just want to help these kids and give them a resource so they can be helped with whatever they are going through."

The shopping spree is one of a number of efforts that McCray and his foundation make throughout the year.

"Just giving them hope and inspiration to keep doing good in school," McCray said. "I've been talking to those kids once a month for the past year, helping them to keep the same drive, the passion, the desire to do well in school."

McCray also said that with camp approaching, there is an air of anticipation around the team.

"It's very exciting," McCray said. "We have to keep that same desire, that same fire as we had last year. We have to keep that chip on our shoulder. We still have to climb the mountaintop. We have to keep that eagerness to get to the toss where we belong."

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson told TMZ Sports that he thinks the Jaguars will go 16-0 in the regular season. Calais Campbell said that they have the potential to win it all. McCray isn't backing down from any of those expectations.

"I think that Jacksonville has a great opportunity to see a successful team get over the hump and push the Jaguars to the Super Bowl." McCray said.

