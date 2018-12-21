Jaguars list three players out for Sunday's game in Miami

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out three players for Sunday's game in Miami. Wide receiver DJ Chark (quad), right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) and kicker Josh Lambo will all be absent against the Dolphins.

The Jaguars are also expected to place safety Ronnie Harrison (knee) on injured reserve before Sunday's game.

Running back Leonard Fournette is dealing with a foot injury. He was able to practice in full this week and is expected to be available to play against the Dolphins.

