Jaguars LT Cam Robinson should be back for playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An abdominal strain caused Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson to miss most of Sunday’s 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, Robinson is expected to be OK for the playoffs, according to a report by the NFL Network.

As a rookie, Robinson is the only member of the Jaguars offensive line to start all 15 games. So far he’s also been the most consistent member of the Jaguars offensive line. Robinson has only allowed two sacks all season long. As a team the Jaguars have only given up 22 sacks which is the fifth best mark in the NFL.

While Robinson hasn’t been ruled out of the Jaguars Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team gives him the extra time off to get ready for the playoffs.



