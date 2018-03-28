Jaguars make a trade for a backup quarterback

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 31: Cody Kessler #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired third-year QB Cody Kessler from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2019 conditional seventh round draft selection, the club announced today.

“We are excited about the opportunity to add Cody as depth to our quarterback position,” said General Manager Dave Caldwell. “Despite being just 24 years old, Cody has already seen NFL game action and was very effective as a rookie in 2016, showing accuracy and efficiency in posting a quarterback rating of 90-plus. From our research and through getting to know Cody during the draft process, we know he is a smart, tough and competitive young man and we expect him to be a great addition to our quarterback and offensive meeting rooms.”

Kessler, 6-1, 215, has appeared in 12 career games with eight starts for Cleveland after originally being drafted in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kessler has completed 139 of 218 career passes (63.8 pct.) for 1,508 yards, six TDs and three INTs for an 87.4 career passer rating. In 2016, Kessler set Browns’ rookie records for completion percentage (65.5 pct.), passer rating (92.3) and fewest INTs in a season (two).

A native of Bakersfield, Calif., Kessler attended the University of Southern California for four seasons and started 41 of 51 career games. His completed 851 of 1,261 career passes (67.5 pct.) for 10,339 yards, 88 TDs and 19 INTs. Kessler started all 14 games as a senior for the Trojans, throwing for 3,536 yards, 29 TDs and seven INTs on 298 of 446 passing. Kessler attended Centennial (Bakersfield, Calif.) High School, where he earned All-America honors in football as a senior. He can be found on Twitter at @CodyKessler6.

