Jaguars motivated by two losses to Titans last season

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked for a 10-yard loss by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo (89) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coming off a revenge win over the New England Patriots, the Jaguars have two more losses to make up for as they host the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Last year, as the Jaguars raced to the AFC South division title, Jacksonville lost both games against Tennessee. Now, they want to avenge those losses.

"For us, it keeps that momentum going," defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. "We don't want to lose to this team."

The first loss to the Titans last year came at home in Week 2 in the Jaguars home opener when the Tennessee dominated, leading 30-3 at one point before winning 37-16. The second loss came in Week 17 on a bitterly cold New Year's Eve afternoon in Nashville when Tennessee survived a 15-10 game.

"The Titans are the one team that we really didn't have an answer for," free safety Tashaun Gipson said. "They out-physical-ed us.They outplayed us. In ever facet of the game, we were truly outmatched. We want to get our licks back. We refuse to let that chatter (continue), where they were saying they won the AFC South, and I know a lot of people heard that."

While the Jaguars' biggest goal is a Super Bowl win, they also have a goal of defending their divisional championship. Their first chance of the year against another AFC South rival comes Sunday.

"I think obviously it is a divisional opponent early in the season and things of that nature," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. "All of those things, I think, contribute to it. Obviously, that is what it is. I think right now we had an opener on the road versus New York, which was a tough, physical game. We had a home opener here versus New England, which was a tough, physical game.

"We know we are going to get into a tough, physical game with our divisional opponent."

If the Jaguars beat the Titans Sunday, they will have a two-game lead in the division, a rarity just three weeks into the year.

