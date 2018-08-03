Jaguars move inside stadium for Family Night Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The longest week of training camp culminates with a practice inside TIAA Bank Field Friday evening for the Jaguars.

This is the only full week during training camp that does not end with a preseason game. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone called the week one that can set the tone for the season. Friday, fans will be able to see the team in the stadium for the first time since the Jaguars beat the Bills in the playoffs 10-3 on January 7.

"At the end of the day it’s just football, but it gives a chance for our fans to come see us play and practice, and I feel like it just gets the juices going before this every season," defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. "Being here my rookie year, every time you have a scrimmage, it means you are getting closer and closer to the season.”

Some players view the session as no different than another practice. Because it is no longer a scrimmage, as it once was under previous head coaches, it will look and feel more like another training camp practice, just in a different setting.

"No, it is going to be the same, out there competing and getting better with my team," running back Leonard Fournette said. "We are getting ready for our first preseason game against the Saints. It is coming up next week."

Fournette typically approaches each NFL moment with the same outlook. He said Friday will be no different.

"It is day-by-day. Camp is long," Fournette said. "You have your days in camp, but every day, have the mindset to get better knowing at the end of the day what our real goal is.”

The second-year running back admitted that, all things being equal, he would rather not wait until 6 p.m. to start a training camp practice.

“I would rather practice, get it out of the way and go home early,” Fournette said.

The Family Night practice is free to attend, but fans must register in advance online at Jaguars.com/FamilyNight. Parking for the night practice will be available in Lots A, C, E, F, J, K & M.

