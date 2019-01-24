JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A core muscle injury limited Austin Seferian-Jenkins to only five games in 2018. He won’t get to make up for it in 2019. A NFL league source has confirmed that the Jaguars won’t pick up Seferian-Jenkins’ option for the 2019 season.

Making this move saves the Jaguars from paying Seferian-Jenkins cap hit of $6.2 million for 2019.

The Jaguars were hoping Austin Seferian-Jenkins could bring some stability to the tight end position. In five games he was never targeted more than five times. His season high of 25 yards came in the season opener against the New York Giants.

The team had until February to make a decision but let Seferian-Jenkins know on Thursday.

Appreciate the time Jax! It wasn’t what we wanted! But I’m happy y’all supported me and my teammates! Next chapter — A. Seferian-Jenkins (@Aesj88) January 24, 2019

It appears tight end is one position that the Jaguars will have to address in free agency and or the NFL Draft. James O'Shaughnessy was the Jaguars most productive TE last year. He had 24 catches last season, but he’s an unrestricted free agent.



