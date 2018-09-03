Jaguars name captains for 2018 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Monday Doug Marrone announced who will be the Jaguars captains for the 2018 season. The captains are voted on by all 53-players on the roster.

There will be three captains on offense: Quarterback Blake Bortles, running Back Leonard Fournette and center Brandon Linder. The defense will be led by defensive end Calais Campbell and linebacker Telvin Smith. The special teams captain will be linebacker Lerenette McCray.

Other notes from Marrone’s Monday press conference:

Marrone: The injury report will come out Wednesday but we’ll have all 53 players available for practice later today. @wjxt4 #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/U0QT9Q1DCA — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) September 3, 2018

Marrone also noted that Linder, who's been dealing with a knee injury, would've been able to play if the Jaguars had a game this past Sunday.

Marrone on Bortles: The No. 1 thing for him and every player is ball security. That’s the difference between winning and losing. @wjxt4 #Jaguars — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) September 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.