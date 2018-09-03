Jaguars

Jaguars name captains for 2018 season

Bortles, Fournette, Linder, Campbell, Smith, McCray all named captains

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Monday Doug Marrone announced who will be the Jaguars captains for the 2018 season. The captains are voted on by all 53-players on the roster. 

There will be three captains on offense: Quarterback Blake Bortles, running Back Leonard Fournette and center Brandon Linder. The defense will be led by defensive end Calais Campbell and linebacker Telvin Smith. The special teams captain will be linebacker Lerenette McCray. 

Other notes from Marrone’s Monday press conference: 

Marrone also noted that Linder, who's been dealing with a knee injury, would've been able to play if the Jaguars had a game this past Sunday. 

