Jaguars not using penalty yards as an excuse for loss to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Of the 60 minutes and over 50 plays in an NFL game the outcome often comes down to a single snap. Late in the first half of the Jaguars safety Barry Church was called for a helmet to helmet hit on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

At the time Jacksonville led 14-3 but it was that play that got New England back on track as the beat the Jaguars 24-20 to advance to win the AFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl.

“I guess they thought I went to high,” said Church of the hit on Gronkowski. “I thought it was a good hit but the referees thought otherwise.”

A quick look at the final box score will who the Jaguar had 6 penalties for 98 yards compared to only 1 for 10 by the patriots. However nobody in the locker room used that as an excuse.

“There are a couple of calls that we could argue didn’t go our way,” said Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson. “We can’t take anything away from the Patriots they simply made more plays than we did.”

Although the Jaguars came up short of their ultimate goal linebacker Myles Jack said this is just the beginning.

“The one thing we proved this season is that we’re not the same old Jaguars.”

