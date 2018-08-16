Jaguars passing game getting fresh look against Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. - One of the benefits of working against another team during training camp is the lack of familiarity. That's what the Jaguars passing game is experiencing against the Vikings.

After three weeks of practicing against the same defensive backs, the Jaguars' receivers can test themselves against the Vikings cover men.

"It's a Super Bowl (hopeful) team, so you can't get no better than that," said Jacksonville receiver Keelan Cole. "The defense is good and going against Xavier Rhodes, one of the top corners--maybe players--in the NFL, so it's always good."

Cole said that when practicing against the same players, especially top corners like the Jaguars Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye every day in practice, they start to pick up on a receiver's subtleties. But against fresh faces, its different.

"I feel like Jalen and A.J. kind of know our plays, so to switch it up, you get kind of a game feeling," Cole said. "It's always good working against another team. You can put that anger and be more physical against another team."

Even for the receivers who don't often work against the starters, there is a benefit.

"These guys don't know our moves, don't know our routes," Jaguars receiver Jaydon Mickens said. "When we get out there it's for real. It's a good experience because the routes might be harder, because they play a different technique."

The next step will come on Saturday, when the Jaguars face the Vikings in the second preseason game of the season for both teams.

