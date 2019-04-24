Jaguars' path to the draft | The case for Noah Fant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a deep draft for tight ends, the Jaguars could use their first round pick on the position or may opt to add a tight end later. If the team likes Iowa's Noah Fant, however, it's likely the team would have to trade back from the seventh pick, or up from the 38th pick to select Fant.

Fant declared for the NFL draft after his junior season that saw him set career highs with 39 catches for 518 yards. His seven touchdowns were down from his sophomore season when he led all tight ends in the nation with 11 touchdown receptions.

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 249 pounds, Fant is a tremendous athlete who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the combine. He averaged a touchdown every 4.1 catches at Iowa, a remarkable number. Thought of as more of a pass-catching tight end than a blocking tight end, Fant will have to improve that area of his game in the NFL, but he appears to be a player who can make an impact in the passing game right away.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein called Fant "a coveted prize for teams ready to add a move tight end as their new matchup toy."

Check the numbers | Click here for Noah Fant's college statistics

Fant's college highlights:

Fant would fill a need for the Jaguars. They have not had a top tier true "down-the-field" pass-catching tight end since Pete Mitchell in the club's early days. With Nick Foles' penchant for using the tight end in the passing game, Fant could be a good addition it's simply a matter of where the Jaguars would move to land him.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.