Jaguars place 2nd round tender on RB Corey Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed a second-round tender on third-year RB Corey Grant, the club announced today. Grant is set to become a restricted free agent on March 14 at 4 p.m. ET.



Grant, 5-11, 203, has developed into a reliable utility back and special teams ace during his three seasons in Jacksonville. The former undrafted rookie, who joined the team in 2015, has totaled 68 rushes for 414 yards (6.1 rush avg.) and three TDs. He also has nine receptions for 89 yards and one TD. Grant’s two longest rushes of his career came on fake punts during the 2017 season, when he scampered for 58 yards against Baltimore Sept. 24 and scored on a 56-yard trick play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 11. The Opelika, Ala. native has also tallied 40 kick returns for 961 yards (24.0 return avg.).

Grant, 25, attended Opelika High School and also starred on the school’s track team and was a two-time Alabama 6A State 100-meter champion and winner of the 2009 200-meter championship.

