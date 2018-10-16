Jaguars place second tight end on injured reserve

Niles Paul was injured Sunday in the Jaguars loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have placed tight end Niles Paul on the reserve/injured list, opening up a spot to sign fourth-year TE Blake Bell to the 53-man active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Paul sprained his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

He is the second tight end injured this season. Austin Seferian-Jenkins was placed on IR after Jacksonville's loss to Kansas City. The team said he would have core muscle surgery but could return later in the season.

Paul is the seventh Jaguars' offensive player that has been placed on IR, joining Seferian-Jenkins, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB Corey Grant, WR Marqise Lee, LT Cam Robinson and OT Josh Wells.

Bell, 6-6, 252, has played in 40 career games and caught 22 passes for 290 yards (13.2 rec. avg.). Originally selected by San Francisco in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Bell spent two seasons (2015-16) with the 49ers, appearing in 27 games. He was waived by San Francisco during final roster reductions on Sept. 2, 2017, and was claimed by Minnesota, where he played 13 games last season before being placed on reserve/injured on Dec. 15, 2017. Bell was waived during final roster reductions on Sept. 2, 2018.

Bell, who became known as “Belldozer,” played collegiately at Oklahoma and began his career as a QB, backing up Landry Jones in 2011, and rushing 44 times for 171 yards and 13 TDs out of the jumbo package during his first college season. In 2012, as the backup to Jones for second straight season, Bell rushed for 201 yards on 60 carries for 11 TDs. In the spring of 2014, Bell switched to TE.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Bell attended Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and played football and baseball. He was drafted in the 43rd round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2010 MLB Draft, but did not sign. His father, Mark, and his uncle, Mike, both played in the NFL.

