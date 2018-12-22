Jaguars place two more players on IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed right tackle Jermey Parnell and safety Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve and promoted cornerback Breon Borders and offensive lineman Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.



Both starters were ruled out Friday for Sunday's game at Miami. Place-kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps) also were ruled out.



The 32-year-old Parnell started 57 games over four years, including the first 13 this season, before missing last week's home finale against Washington because of a knee injury. Harrison suffered a bone bruise in a knee during the first series against the Redskins.



Borders had been on Jacksonville's practice squad since Week 8. He originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and spent the final two weeks of 2017 on Buffalo's active roster.



Thomas is a second-year pro who has spent time with San Francisco and Detroit. He has never played in an NFL game.



