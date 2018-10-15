Jaguars place WR Jaydon Mickens on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yet another Jaguars' offensive player has been placed on injured reserve. During Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jaydon Mickens suffered a fractured ankle. On Monday the Jaguars placed him on IR.

Mickens is the sixth Jaguars' offensive player that has been placed on IR, joining RB Corey Grant, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, WR Marqise Lee, LT Cam Robinson and OT Josh Wells.

Mickens didn’t have a catch this season but was Jacksonville’s primary punt-returner. He averaged 4.9 yards on 12 punt returns.

The Jaguars have filled Mickens roster spot with Rashad Greene Sr., who has spent portions of the 2018 season with Jacksonville.

Greene has yet to play in a game this year. He will likely be in the running for the punt return job along with Dede Westbrook and potentially DJ Chark.



