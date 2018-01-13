Jaguars promote LB Deon King to active roster

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - With several linebackers dealing with injuries the Jacksonville Jaguars promoted second-year LB Deon King to the active roster on Saturday.

King, who has appeared in 15 career games, including nine with Cleveland this season, has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts before signing to the Jaguars practice squad on Dec. 23, 2017.

Earlier this week linebackers Telvin Smith, Blair Brown and Paul Posluszny all missed practice time with various injuries. Smith and Posluszny are expected to play during Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown, who was in a walking boot earlier this week, has an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

If Brown is unable to play there’s a good chance that King will make his Jaguars debut against the Steelers.

To make room for King the team waived rookie WR Montay Crockett.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.