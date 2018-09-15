Jaguars promote practice squad RB for Sunday vs. Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A right hamstring injury kept Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette out of practice all week long. His status for Sunday’s home opener against the New England Patriots is very much in question.

On Saturday the Jaguars promoted first-year RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man active roster. To make room, the Jaguars released WR Rashad Greene Sr.

Fournette is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he feels good about Fournette playing, even though he didn’t practice all week long.

If Fournette is unable to go the Jaguars will go with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant as their top two running backs. Wilds would also likely make his NFL debut.

Wilds, 6-0, 220, spent the majority of the 2017 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after previously spending time with Cleveland, the New York Jets and Atlanta. Wilds, who spent the entire 2018 offseason with Jacksonville, was waived during final roster reductions on Sept. 1, 2018 before rejoining the team’s practice squad on Sept. 2. Wilds will wear No. 34 for the Jaguars.



