Jaguars QB Blake Bortles 'Mic'd Up' vs. Jets

Take a behind the scenes look as Bortles' throws for a career high in yards

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
George Varkanis - News4Jax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Sunday Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles put up a career best 388-yards passing. The New York Jets had no answer for Jacksonville's passing offense. Bortles averaged over 10-yards per pass and had a 76-percent completion percentage. 

Win or loss No. 5 is the same guy every time he steps into that Jaguars offensive huddle. Take a behind the scenes look at how much fun he had out there on the field against the Jets. 

