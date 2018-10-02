Jaguars QB Blake Bortles 'Mic'd Up' vs. Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Sunday Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles put up a career best 388-yards passing. The New York Jets had no answer for Jacksonville's passing offense. Bortles averaged over 10-yards per pass and had a 76-percent completion percentage.

Win or loss No. 5 is the same guy every time he steps into that Jaguars offensive huddle. Take a behind the scenes look at how much fun he had out there on the field against the Jets.

"When it left your hand, you was like yeah TD?"

"Oh, I knew it."



Hear Blake Bortles on his career passing day against the Jets on Mic'DD Up presented by @DDNEFla. pic.twitter.com/rcDKkM7CGk — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 1, 2018

